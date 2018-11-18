New bus stop for Fulbeck village

Bus passengers are enjoying welcome protection from the weather thanks to a new shelter by the A607. The shelter, outside the Hare and Hounds, was part-paid for by a £200 Ward Member Grant from South Kesteven District councillor for Loveden Heath, Bob Sampson. The rest of the £2,950 was met by Lincolnshire County Council’s Bus Shelter Grant Scheme as well as community fundraising. Coun Sampson said: “This will be a big asset to the village and offer protection from the elements, making public transport a more attractive option for villagers and visitors. School children also wait here on what can be a very cold and windy site. When people have to travel to other villages, for instance to visit a doctor, this is a positive move.” Parish clerk Carol Tointon said: “There are few facilities in the village now, which means the bus service is vital, so it is good that we can make waiting for a bus as comfortable as we can.

“Some of the funding also came from separate awards arising from distributing remaining funds of local protest groups Veto and ReVolt following successful campaigns against local windfarm applications.” Coun Sampson is pictured here with project co-ordinator Iris Morison (centre) and parish chairman Ann Sampson. Photo by David Morison.