One month before Bardney bridge closure for repair works

It is just one month until the bridge at Bardney undergoes extensive repairs, according to the county council’s highways department.

The works are scheduled to take place from April 15 to July 5.

Areas of deterioration affecting the strength of the bridge are set to be repaired and the bridge repainted and re-waterproofed to help protect it from future damage.

For the majority of that time, the bridge will be closed to traffic, with motorists diverted via Metheringham, Woodhall Spa and Horncastle. It will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “It’s vital we make these repairs as soon as possible to ensure the bridge remains safe for people to use.

“The work is planned to start once everything is in place in April. That means we should be able to get it done before the busy harvest time.

“We realise there will still be significant disruption in the local area while the work is carried out, so we are looking at ways in which we can minimise the length of time the road is closed for.

“As always, we advise people to leave additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes wherever possible.”

For more on roadworks taking place across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks