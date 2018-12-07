One person injured in collision between lorry and van on A17 near Heckington

Traffic on the A17 is said to be returning to normal after an earlier collision between Heckington and East Heckington caused disruption for two hours in the build up to rush hour.

According to Lincolnshire Police, at 5.14am today (Friday) they received a call about a two vehicle collision took place on the A17 Heckington bypass to the east of the village.

An articulated lorry and a van were involved in the collision.

A police spokesman said: “We believe one person has suffered minor injuries.”

The road was closed from Swineshead Bridge to Sidebar Lane causing delays but was reopened at about 7.30am after the area was cleared.