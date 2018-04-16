Overnight road closures on A17 between Sleaford and Newark next week

Improvement works to replace a worn out stretch of the A17 between Sleaford and Newark will involve overnight road closures starting next Monday (April 23).

The work will be on the road from the county boundary west of Beckingham village to the Sleaford Road junction.

The work is expected to last for two weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

For the duration of the resurfacing and reconstruction works, a full night-time road closure will be in place from 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday (also subject to weather conditions).

Local access to Beckingham village will be maintained throughout the works from Sutton Road to the south and Sleaford Road to the east.

The signed diversion route for the closure will be via the junction of the A17 and A15 at Holdingham roundabout north to the A1434/Newark Road to the A46 back to the A17, and vice versa.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “As part of these works, we will be resurfacing a section of the A17, which is one of the county’s busiest roads. This will involve replacing road surfacing that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“To minimise disruption and cost in the future, we’ll also be incorporating some essential drainage maintenance works while on-site for this project. These will be on the Chapel Street junction and on the A17 at the end of the dual carriageway section west of Beckingham village.

“We will do everything we can to minimise disruption and ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out. We also encourage road users to take note of and use the signed diversion, as this is the most suitable and safest route to follow to get from point A to B during the works.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.