Overnight roadworks and road closures on A17 between Sleaford and Newark postponed

Due to forecasted cold weather, the resurfacing and repair works on the A17 between Sleaford and Newark at Beckingham have been postponed until spring 2018 following a final overnight closure tomorrow (Wednesday December 6) from 8pm to 6am.

The work, and overnight road closures had started on November 20 with the total programme of works expected to last for three weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions, with full night-time road closures, Monday to Friday.

More details, including dates, will be available early next year.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said the A17 is one of the county’s busiest roads, but the surface was nearing the end of its serviceable life.