The A52 was blocked early yesterday morning (Tuesday) due to an overturned lorry.

The Brakes Brothers truck ended up on its side in a ditch near Newton and Haceby following a three vehicle collision at around 5am.

The overturned lorry near Newton and Ropsley on the A52, photographed by Hannah Greetham. EMN-180301-114656001

The lorry was carrying a load of peas. There were no injuries, but the road had to be closed temporarily to allow the vehicle to be recovered.

The scene was photographed by Hannah Greetham who lives nearby and by Ted Clark from Leasingham who was passing by.