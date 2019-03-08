Parking warden given advice after issuing parking ticket to car involved in a collision in Sleaford just minutes before

A posting on a Facebook site showing a parking warden issuing a ticket to a car that had just been involved in a collision in Sleaford has caused uproar.

Eyewitness Mark Hennis had spotted the incident unfolding after a Ford Ka and a Audi 4x4 were involved in a collision at the level crossing at Mareham Lane in the town just before 1pm on Thursday.

The parking warden issuing the ticket as the recovery truck driver arrives on the scene after the collision in Sleaford. Photo: Mark Hennis

People including an off duty police officer had help push the damaged Ka away from the junction to the roadside bus stop opposite Aldi to allow the drivers to make arrangements.

However, soon after, a parking warden came along and was seen issuing a ticket for illegal parking, just moments before a breakdown truck arrived to take the damaged Ka away.

Mr Hennis said: "He definitely knew it was an accident as he was round the back of the car as the tow truck pulled up. Also both accident damaged cars were in the lay-by.

Mr Hennis and others who commented on the event felt more common sense should have been applied and the warden ought to have checked more carefully before starting to write the ticket. People reacted angrily to the action on the social media site until the posting has eventually been taken down.

Am Audi 4x4 was the other car involved in the collision. Photo: Mark Hennis

Matt Jones, parking services manager at Lincolnshire Couinty Council, said: "A parking ticket shouldn't have been issued given the circumstances, so we have spoken to our contractor and asked them to cancel it.

"We have also asked them to speak to the warden to make sure this doesn't happen again. We apologise for any upset caused."

A council spokesman added that the warden says he had seen the vehicle from behind parked on yellow lines and at that point there was no-one with the car. He went to issue the ticket but on walking round to the front of the car saw the crumpled bonnet of the Ka as the recovery truck arrived, but by that stage he did not have the power to personally cancel the ticket he had started to issue, but was going to raise it with managers to make sure it could be rescinded.

The council spokesman said the warden has been advised he could have contacted managers immediately to make sure it is wiped from the system.

Mr Hennis commented: "The main thing is common sense prevails and both tickets are cancelled."