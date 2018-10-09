Pedestrian injured in collision in Sleaford's high street

An adult pedestrian is believed to have been injured in a collision with a car at a busy junction in the centre of Sleaford.

The incident happened around 8.28am this morning (Tuesday), according to police at the junction of Jermyn Street with Southgate.

Police were quickly on the scene and an ambulance crew has joined them as they attempt to direct traffic past the injured pedestrian at the side of the road.

"Injuries are not known at present but don’t appear to be serious," said a police spokesman.