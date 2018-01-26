Person killed after being hit by train at Newark - major disruption on East Coast main line between Peterborough and Doncaster

A person has died after being hit by a train near Newark.

The incident happened at about 11am this morning (Friday) near Newark Northgate station. A British Transport Police spokesman said they were called to the incident at 10.47am, adding: “A person has sadly died, officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The incident has leading to major disruption to all travel on the East Coast Mainline between Peterborough and Doncaster and between Newark and Lincoln.

Virgin Trains East Coast Main Line has said services are likely to be affected to at least 6.30pm as a result, also affecting Grand Central and Hull Trains running on the route.

In a statement, Virgin Trains said: “A person has been hit by a train between Grantham and Retford and this is causing major disruption to trains between Peterborough and Doncaster and also between Newark North Gate and Lincoln Central. A normal service is expected to resume at approximately 6.30pm.

“Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 80 minutes, or diverted.

“Newark Northgate station is currently closed. Customers travelling to Newark Northgate should alight at Doncaster. Buses have been requested to shuttle between Doncaster and Newark North Gate.

“Grand Central and Hull Trains services will be diverted, not calling at Grantham or Retford.

“East Midlands Trains are currently unable to run between Newark Northgate and Lincoln.”

Grand Central customers may use their tickets on Virgin Trains East Coast services on any reasonable route.

Hull Trains customers may use their tickets on Northern services between Doncaster and Hull and Virgin Trains East Coast services on any reasonable route.

Buses are running from Doncaster to Peterborough, calling at Retford and Grantham; from Doncaster to Hull, calling at Selby and Brough; and from Doncaster to Howden.

Virgin Trains East Coast customers may use their tickets on the following services:

CrossCountry between Doncaster and Scotland

East Midlands Trains between London St Pancras International and Sheffield

Grand Central on any reasonable route

Great Northern between London Kings Cross and Peterborough

Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Doncaster

Northern between Doncaster and Leeds

TransPennine Express between Manchester Piccadilly and Leeds / York

Virgin Trains between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly.