Poacher rail line awarded for RAF 100 marketing campaign

Lincolnshire’s Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership has been presented with a national award at the annual Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP) Community Rail Awards.

They overcame strong nationwide competition to win the Best Marketing or Communications Campaign Award with their project to promote the Royal Air Force’s centenary year along the line, which runs between Nottingham and Skegness.

The award recognised the partnership’s work in creating a marketing campaign that quite literally reached for the skies, promoting the aviation visitor centres that are accessible along the line, and encouraging as many people as possible to visit the sites by rail and CallConnect bus.

The campaign included several events on the Poacher Line, including a vintage afternoon at Sleaford Railway Station, and taking a replica Red Arrow to Birmingham New Street Station as part of ACoRP’s national Community Rail in the City initiative. The Poacher Line’s stunning display in Birmingham was featured on Good Morning Britain and later made a reappearance at Skegness station.

The campaign forged relationships with local attractions on the line, such as Heckington Windmill, which in turn has led to further partnership working.

The Community Rail Awards, now in its 14th year, recognises the important and often unsung work carried out by community rail partnerships, station friends and other community rail groups across the country. The awards shine a light on, and reward, the breadth of important work happening across this grassroots movement, helping to share good practice, spread the word about community rail’s contribution to mobility, sustainability, prosperity and wellbeing, and encourage more people to get involved.

They were attended by 500 community rail officers, chairs, volunteers and partners, and senior government and rail industry figures.

Jools Townsend, chief executive of the Association of Community Rail Partnerships, said: “Our congratulations go to the Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership for scooping a national Community Rail Award for the best marketing campaign. These awards celebrate the passion and hard work of community rail partnerships and volunteers across Britain, who make up a growing grassroots movement, striving to make a difference to local people. Community rail work often goes unsung, but awareness and involvement is on the increase: this year a record 500 community rail representatives, and their rail industry and government partners, saw the Community Rail Awards presented at an inspiring ceremony in Glasgow.

“The efforts of the Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership, and all our winners, show how important community rail is, connecting local people with their railways, and building happier, more inclusive and sustainable communities.”

Radcliffe on Trent station adopters also won the lead bronze award for ‘It’s your Station’ receiving a certificate and £250 towards the work they do further along the line towards Nottingham.

Kaye Robinson, Community Rail Partnership Officer said: “It is so fantastic to have two projects recognised at these industry awards. It makes all the hard work over the past year worth it.”