Police appeal for witnesses after man dies following A17 collision near Sleaford

Police have announced that a man has died following a collision on the A17 near Sleaford yesterday (Wednesday).

The collision involved a green Toyota Hilux pick up truck and a white Scania flat bed lorry beneath the pedestrian bridge spanning the Sleaford bypass close to Holdingham roundabout.

The incident was reported at 2.12pm on the westbound carriageway and emergency services including fire crews from Metheringham and Sleaford, police, ambulance and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance attended.

A Lincolnshire Police statement released this afternoon (Thursday) has announced: “The driver of the Toyota Hilux, a man in his seventies, from Mansfield, was taken to Lincoln County Hospital and it has been confirmed he has died today following the collision.

“We are investigating the circumstances of this crash and are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the green Toyota Hilux driving westbound along the A17 towards Holdingham roundabout in the direction of Newark.”

You can contact the police by emailing: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference Inc 223 of March 27 in the subject box.

Or you can call 101, quoting reference 223 of March 27, or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.