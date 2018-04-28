Police investigating after elderly Sleaford woman floored by wave caused by passing drivers splashing through puddles

Good Samaritans had to shield an elderly woman lying on the pavement with a head injury as cars continued to roar by through a puddle drenching her.

Richard Walker, 27, was sat in his car outside his home in Mareham Lane, Sleaford, chatting to a friend after a day at work yesterday afternoon (Friday) at about 4.30pm when he noticed an elderly woman struggling along in the rain.

As she passed some large puddles that had accumulated from the day’s constant rain close to the junction with Bonner Close, Richard claims he saw three vehicles plunged through, each one soaking her.

He said: “The wave from the third one hit her with such force she fell over and knocked her head. I went over to her and waited with her for an ambulance to come and kept her talking. I think she may have had a stroke as well.”

Lincolnshire Police say they are investigating but it is too early to say what caused the injury.

But Richard says: “She said a van went past her and the puddle flew up into her face and knocked her over. I don’t think the driver would have even known.”

Richard, who works for a firm selling sheds in Rauceby, said the woman, who lived locally, had a large gash to her head and he reported the incident to the police as he believes it is an offence to intentionally splash pedestrians, deemed careless driving.

He said: “We were sat on the pavement and cars were still splashing her. My work colleague put his coat over her and I picked up her umbrella but that was broken so another man fetched a couple of golfing umbrellas to shield us.”

He said the rainwater always gathers in that spot causing large puddles.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told The Standard: “We received a report of an elderly lady having been injured as she was walking along the path near to the junction with Bonner Close and Mareham Lane in Sleaford around 4.30pm on Friday.

“It was reported that the lady fell to the ground but it is not yet clear what caused her to fall and sustain her injuries. She has been taken to hospital for treatment. An investigation is currently underway into the circumstances.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information that may assist the enquiry please contact us.” Call 101, quoting incident number 352 of 27/04/2018, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting the reference incident 352 of 27/04/2018 in the subject box. Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org .