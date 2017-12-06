Police looking for lorry which failed to stop after collision near Marston turn off on A1

Police are appealing for witnesses to help trace a lorry which failed to stop after being involved in collision with a car on the A1 near Marston.

According to Lincolnshire Police the incident is said to have happened on the northbound carriageway of the A1, near the Marston slip road, yesterday (Tuesday, December5), between 6.45am and 7am, and involved a Red Kia Picanto and an HGV.

A spokesman said in a statement: “We are eager to hear from anyone who has any information about the HGV, which drove away down Toll Bar Road following the collision with the Kia.

“The driver of the Kia did not suffer any injuries as a result of this collision.”

If you do have any information, call 101 referring to incident 35 of December 5.