Police officers and drones search for pair after High Dyke crash near RAF airfield

A police search involving drones and thermal imaging equipment was launched after a crashed vehicle was found abandoned at the roadside at Barkston Heath.

Officers attended after the white Renault Clio was found wrecked off the B6403 High Dyke on Wednesday.

It had suffered considerable damage after being in collision with trees at the roadside.

According to the Lincolnshire Police drones team no-one had reported the collision and so a number of officers, drones and thermal imaging equipment were deployed to were brought in to comb the area close to RAF Barkston Heath.

The drones team reported via their Twitter account that a “lucky driver and passenger” were found safe and well.

But they warned: “Leaving the scene and not contacting Lincolnshire Police takes up valuable multiple resources.

Two people were found several hours later safe and well, said police. EMN-190401-094604001

They said that the runway at the RAF base was not operational at the time while the drones were in the air and the force was in contact with RAF Coningsby as well as other authorities which is standard practice.