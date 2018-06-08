Potholes filled in on Sleaford town centre street after months of complaints

Sleaford area residents are excited to see a string of large potholes outside a town supermarket have finally been filled in by highways engineers.

Councillors and residents have been calling for action for months on the potentially dangerous ‘pits’ on Mareham Lane, outside the Aldi store.

Back in February, town councillor Adrian Snookes said he had been assured by the county council that the holes were on their ‘to do’ list. This was prioritised after an elderly pensioner was splashed by cars driving through large puddles further along the road. the council pledged to take action on sorting out the drainage issues there too.

Coun Snookes had told The Standard in February that the potholes were dangerous, saying: “I have reported it three times and they (highways) have assured me they are going to get it done next month, which is not good enough. They fixed some holes there last year when someone fell off their bike. Vehicles are getting damaged and then the county council has to pay for the repairs costing taxpayers more money.”

It was announced on social media that the holes had been filled in today (Friday) and Coun Snookes told The Standard that he was pleased that the job had finally been done after months of lobbying.

Residents were now hopeful that the series of holes on Boston Road would also be fixed - they have all been circled with yellow spray paint in readiness.

New white road lane markings to instruct drivers and reduce confusion have also been painted onto the roads leading up to the Southgate level crossing junction with Grantham Road and Mareham Lane.