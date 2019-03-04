Rail services disrupted between Sleaford and Boston after train damaged by fallen tree near Heckington

Rail services are disrupted between Sleaford and Boston after a train struck a fallen tree earlier this morning (Monday).

The incident happened when the 6.13am from Boston, the first train service of the day, is said to have run over the fallen tree on the line just a mile west of Heckington.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains dealing with travellers affected by delays at Sleaford said the impact has done considerable damage to the couplings and running gear, as well as shaking up the passengers.

The tree had been blown down overnight by the high winds from Storm Freya.

Another train was sent to pull it clear of the debris and collect the stranded passengers as the one they were on could not continue in its current condition.

East Midlands Trains said in a statement on Twitter that specialists engineers were being sent out to make repairs to the train. At present it is uncertain when services between Nottingham and Skegness will resume although it had initially been stated that this would be around 9am, but that has now been delayed.

They said train tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach bus number 57 between Skegness and Boston which departs Skegness on the hour and Boston at 22 minutes past the hour.

The company is also sourcing alternative transport to continue services between Sleaford and Nottingham.

A bus had also been sourced to depart Skegness Station at 8.10am and another to depart Sleaford Station at 8.45an.