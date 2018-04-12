Repairs to begin on ‘rat run’ lane in Leasingham

Repairs are due to start on a country lane which suffered significant damage from heavy vehicles using it to avoid lane closures and road works on Sleaford’s A17 bypass over the last few months.

Repairs to Moor Lane in Leasingham, which will include patching and verge repairs, will begin on Monday April 16.

The works are expected to last for one week, coming to an end by 5pm on Friday April 20, subject to reasonable weather.

The road will be closed between the B1209/Washdyke Lane junction in Leasingham village and the A153/B1209 junction to allow for the work to be carried out safely.

Diversion routes will be signed via the A153, A17 and A15.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As part of the recent embankment repair project on the Sleaford bypass, the A17 slip roads at Bone Mill Junction were closed for an extended period of time.

“As a result, hundreds of additional cars and lorries started using Moor Lane to get around the works instead of using the official signed diversion route that was in place.

“This increased traffic, combined with recent bad weather, has led to damaged surfacing and verges along sections of this road, so we will be carrying out repairs next week.

“Access will be maintained for residents and businesses within the closure whenever possible. However, due to the nature of the works, there will inevitably be some temporary disruptions, so we ask for your continued patience while these repairs are carried out.”

Andrew Franks, chairman of Leasingham Parish Council and owner of Manor Farm Shop, which is based on Moor Lane, was “very pleased” by the news.

He said: “My understanding is the road will be closed as and when needed. As for disruption to our business, I would rather our customers get in safely for the rest of the year and if we have to suffer for five days so be it.”

He added: “We have nothing but praise for the highways department. As soon as they have got the time they have come back to do Moor Lane and so we cannot fault them.”

Mr Franks did note that traffic levels have not subsided to previous levels since the lane closures on the A17 bypass were lifted.

“I believe a lot of people have discovered that rat run and so traffic has not decreased to what it used to be like,” he said.

The parish council was to be meeting with a highways manager next week.