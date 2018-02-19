Road blocked by collision in Leasingham

Emergency services were called to a collision blocking a busy road through a village near Sleaford this afternoon (Monday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the two-vehicle collision occurred on the B1209 Moor Lane, near the junction with Captain’s Hill, Leasingham, just before 1pm.

He said the occupants suffered only minor injuries but Moor Lane remained closed for some time afterwards between the A15 and Captain’s Hill.

Stephen Flanagan of Leasingham saw the blocked road and posted a photo on Leasingham’s Community Facebook Page warning people to avoid the area as there was no access to or from the A15 that way.

The road has been particularly busy over the last few weeks with many drivers choosing to use the road to try and avoid the lane closures on the A17 Sleaford bypass, doing additional damage to the road surface of the narrow lane.