Road closure to allow repairs to B1202 at Nocton

Carriageway patching and reconstruction works are to be carried out on the B1202 at Nocton next week.

Works are due to begin on Monday and the repairs are expected to be completed by Monday March 12 (timings may be affected by the weather).

To allow the works to be carried out safely, particularly around the bends near Longholt Wood, it will be necessary to close the road to through traffic for the duration of the works.

Traffic will be diverted along the B1188 via Branston to Canwick Hill, Lincoln, and onto the B1190 Washingborough Road, Lincoln, to Potterhanworth Booths. Taking this route means that high-sided vehicles can avoid the low bridge on Station Road, Potterhanworth.

Local bus routes will be affected by the closure and people should contact the relevant bus company for further information.

A highways spokesperson said: “There is a section of road from the north of Nocton Park Road to the north of Nocton Fen Lane that has seen better days. So we’re going in to repair it.

“During the closure, our gritters won’t be able to treat this section of road, so people will need to take extra care during bad weather.

“Please rest assured we’ll be working to complete the works and get the road re-opened as soon as we can. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest news on roadworks across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks .