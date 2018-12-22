School pupils sing for rail travellers

Pupils from Heckington St Andrew’s School brightened up the day of rail travellers when they sang Christmas songs on the platform at Sleaford station last Tuesday.

The entertainment was organised by the Poacher Line community rail partnership, East Midlands Trains and John Moody of Sustrans, the sustainable transport charity.

The school choir was invited to travel by train for free to Grantham and Nottingham where they sang at the stations too and collected over £130 towards extending their school library stock.

The children devised personal travel plans, learning about rail safety and how to use the network before being given lunch by the train operator and a hot chocolate by Costa.

Community Rail Partnership Officer Kaye Robinson said: “The feedback from the passengers has been so positive.”