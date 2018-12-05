School student, 18, airlifted to hospital after crash outside William Robertson School in Welbourn

An 18-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital following a crash outside William Robertson School in Welbourn yesterday.

A female student was in collision with a black Mercedes C Class on Main Road, Welbourn outside the William Robertson School at 3.31pm on Tuesday December 4.

The woman was airlifted to hospital following the crash

The woman, who was a pedestrian and from the local area, was airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Police closed the road between Pottergate Lane, Navenby and Leadenham for a number of hours.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the school on the A607 and either saw the collision or saw the pedestrian or the black Mercedes before the collision to contact them via 101.

Te parents evening planned at William Robertson School yesterday evening was cancelled.