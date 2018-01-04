Second lorry in two days overturns near Sleaford

The A15 near Aswarby, south of Sleaford, is partially blocked currently while recovery crews remove an overturned lorry.

The Booker cash and carry delivery lorry was heading towards Osbournby at about 6.30am this morning (Thursday), according to police, and ran off the road, flattening a small tree before tipping onto its side.

Recovery crews work on the overturned lorry near Aswarby and Swarby.

The driver escaped with minor injuries via the front windscreen.

Motorists are warned to expect some hold-ups while the lorry is removed by heavy duty tow trucks.

This comes just a couple of days after another delivery lorry - a Brakes Brothers lorry - ended up on its side nearby on the A52 near Dembleby after being involved in a three vehicle collision with two cars.

That vehicle also overturned at the side of the road and 38 tons of peas and broccoli had to be transferred to another vehicle.

One of the team tasked with removing the lorry said it had taken a to clear it as the trailer had split open and they had to arrange a private traffic management company to close the road while they pulled it out as highways and police officers were unavailable due to other duties.