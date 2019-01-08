Serious collision involving two cars and a pedestrian blocks road in Heckington overnight

The B1394 Hale Road in Heckington is said to be still closed after a serious collision late last night (Monday) involving a car and a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to Hale Road, Heckington at about 9.45pm where police say a pedestrian had been in collision with a car.

A force spokesman says: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area about that time and saw either the pedestrian or a silver Hyundai Comfort or a black VW Passatt prior to the collision or the collision itself."

Call 101 and quote incident 437 of yesterday if you can assist.

The road is still closed both ways between New Street and Millview Road, although traffic is said to be coping well.

Highways officials are on the scene this morning to clear up the scene, according to AA traffic reports.