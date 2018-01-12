Sleaford man, 29, dies following collision at Aubourn

A 29-year-old man from the Sleaford area has died after being involved in a collision at Aubourn yesyerday (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Police announced the news this morning (Friday) about the driver of a red Peugeot 308 involved in the single vehicle crash which happened on South Hykeham Road at around 1pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed while they fought to save the man.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 167 of January 11.