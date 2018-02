A main road in Sleaford was closed for several hours last night after a lorry shed its load having hit a bridge.

The blue Scania HGV collided with the bridge in Boston Road, Sleaford, at 7.10pm yesterday, Monday February 12, ripping the top of the lorry off and spilling the load across the carriageway.

The scene of the crash in Boston Road. Photo: Alex Taylor

Nobody was injured in the crash, but the road was closed for six hours while the scene was cleared.

The road was finally re-opened following recovery at around 1am this morning.