Sleaford school pays tribute to teenage student Eliza Bill, killed in lorry collision

Floral tributes are pouring in and a book of condolence has been set up by a Sleaford school to its teenage student who died in a collision with a lorry this week.

Eliza Bill, 16, of Threekingham had been a student at St George's Academy when she was killed and another 14 year old female St George's student was injured, though not seriously, when in collision with the lorry on the A15 London Road at Osbournby at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Principal Wayne Birks told the Standard: "The staff, students and governors of St George’s Academy would like to pass on their sincere condolences to Eliza’s family and friends.

"Eliza was a quiet, warm and kind hearted student who was always willing to support her friends.

"She had recently expressed a desire to continue her studies in the sixth form and her ultimate ambition was to become a teaching assistant.

"We have provided an outside space for any floral or other tributes, opened a book of condolence in our main library on the Sleaford campus and have suspended year 11 mock examinations across the whole academy on Tuesday and Wednesday as a mark of respect.

"Students and staff also have access to counselling services at this difficult time," he said.

"We already have many floral tributes on campus and many messages in the book of condolence."

View our previous story for tributes from the family:

Girl, 16, killed in collision with lorry named by police