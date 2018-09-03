Those involved in three car collision on A15 escape serious injury

Three vehicles were involved in a collision which closed the between Sleaford and Lincoln A15 on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at about 5.10pm near Temple Bruer and ambulance crews and police were called to the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the occupants were not seriously injured but the road was not reopened until 6.30pm.

* Saturday saw traffic having to be diverted due to roads being blocked by two seperate collisions, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The B1188 at Blankney was closed for an hour from just before 9am due to a crash.

Police officers dealt with it and arranged for vehicles to be recovered.

Then at just after 1pm there was a collision between two cars on the A17 east of Holdingham roundabout in which the drivers suffered minor injuries.

One westbound lane of the dual carriageway on the Sleaford bypass had to be closed until the vehicles could be cleared, causing traffic tailbacks.

The lane was reopened by 2.31pm.