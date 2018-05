Emergency services attended a three-car collision at Speedway Corner, near Ruskington last night (Monday).

The crash was reported at 7pm on the A153 junction with the B1188 and a fire crew from Sleaford provided first aid to one casualty until ambulances arrived and made sure the scene was safe.

Police also attended the collision involving a Peugeot 308, Ford Fiesta and a Seat Ibiza.

The road was blocked while the vehicles were cleared away.