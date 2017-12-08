Three vehicle collision causing tailbacks in Sleaford.

A three vehicle collision this evening has been causing traffic tailbacks into Sleaford.

The crash late on this afternoon is said to have occurred on the A153 near Sleaford Rugby Club and involved a car, a van and a lorry, but injuries to occupants were only minor.

According to the AA's traffic reports, the road was partially blocked by the incident creating heavy traffic on A153.

Emergency services were attending the scene.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as queues were said to be tailing back right into the town centre from the A17 bypass as a result.