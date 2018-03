Three-vehicle collision has been reported this morning (Wednesday) partially the A17 close to RAF Cranwell airfield.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the crash happened shortly after 8am near the junction with South Heath Lane, Fulbeck.

“Two people are being assessed for injuries,” said a police spokesman.

“One lane on the road is blocked.”

It is currently causing slow and queueing traffic in both directions and delays of around eight minutes, according to the AA.