Traffic at a standstill on A17 between Sleaford and Newark due to a collision in the snow

The A17 from Beckingham to Holdingham remains closed this morning due to a collision at Fulbeck and drifting snow on the road causing hazardous driving conditions.

Lincolnshire Police were on the scene after a collision at Fulbeck blocked the A17 this morning (Thursday) was causing lengthy delays,

Hannah Greetham from Sleaford posted an image on Facebook showing the road past Fulbeck was at a standstill.

Supt Phil Vickers was appealing to farmers with tractors along the A15 south of Lincoln to get in touch to help with efforts by calling 01522 875245.

Also employers with Industry Qualifications for off-road and 4x4 driving and ability to carry passengers.

In other reports wards at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital were stretched with many staff not making it in to work while others were staying locally with friends to avoid travelling to make sure they reached shifts.

North Kesteven District Council has announced that it will not be operating its waste collection service today again.

A council spokesman said: “We ask residents to keep their bins presented where it is safe to do so and we will get back to empty bins as soon as the weather conditions improve.

“Catch up arrangements will be posted on our website as soon as they become available. Side waste shall be taken. Please help us by making sure any side waste is presented neatly and carefully in suitable bags next to your bin.

“The district council team would like to apologise for any inconvenience during this severe weather and thank you for your patience until such time that normal service is resumed.”

The council has also cancelled its Full Council and Executive Board meetings today, rescheduled for Tuesday, March 6.

Whisby Natural World Centre is closed. Info links at ONE NK in North Hykeham is closed.

Leisure centres are open but the general swim at ONE NK is cancelled because of insufficient lifeguards. People are advised to check with centres locally.