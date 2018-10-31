Traffic news: lorry sheds its load of bricks across A17 at Kirkby La Thorpe

Motorists are being warned to expect delays or find an alternative route after a lorry shed its load on the A17 near Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police have reported shortly before 1pm that a lorry has shed its load of bricks on the A17 Boston Road at Kirkby La Thorpe. It is on the single carriageway section of the roa, not the dual carriageway.

Their Twitter feed states: “This is likely to cause delays. Please avoid the area if possible.”

A police spokesman has added: “There have been no injuries. The A17 is not completely blocked. Traffic can still get through but it is being controlled and is causing delays. We have no indication as to how long it will take to be cleared.”

‘Severe delays’ on the A17 are being reported by AA traffic news with queues and slow moving traffic tailing back from Heckington to the Sleaford bypass near the junction with Boston Road at Kirkby la Thorpe. Delays are estimated at about 12 minutes and increasing.

UPDATE: The road has been cleared as of 2.45pm.

The scene on the A17 today. Photo: Jamie Targosz