Train services between Sleaford and Boston disrupted by train hitting fallen tree

Train services between Sleaford and Boston were delayed for several hours last night (Thursday) after a train struck a piece of fallen tree following the short, but torrential rain storm which swept through the area.

An East Midlands Trains spokesperson said: “Our 16.45 Nottingham to Skegness service struck a tree on departure from Sleaford, the tree got stuck under the train and it caused damage to the fuel tank.

“Passengers were diverted to another service to continue their journeys but it had a knock on impact for the rest of the evening.

“Services are running normally this morning. We apologise for any customers who experienced delays to their journeys yesterday as a result of this”.

The train which struck the tree had been able to reverse back to Sleaford for passengers to board another train to take them to Skegness later at 8.30pm after the line reopened a few minutes before, but the piece of tree was still stuck under the train.

Other trains were still able to run but there were delays as a consequence.

Passengers on the damaged train were brought back to Sleaford railway station ans transferred to a later train once the line was re-opened. EMN-180727-115941001

Anyone caught up in the disruption on the Skegness line was invited to look into compensation arrangements by visiting: http://ow.ly/Cgug30l8uQs

Passenger Nikki Fowler commented in response to the company’s Twitter updates: “I feel like a measly £18 for my one way only ticket really does not compensate for being delayed by over two hours and missing a meeting.”

Dean Sumner tweeted: “I’m stuck on the train heading home to Skegness. It’s chuffing hot.”

The storm also left police and highways engineers having to clear a fallen tree that partially blocked the road on Mareham Lane. Cones and warning signs were placed to warn motorists until the branches could be shifted off the road.