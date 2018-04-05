Trains between Sleaford and Grantham stopped after lorry collides with bridge at Ancaster

Trains were halted this afternoon between Sleaford and Grantham after a lorry struck a railway bridge at Ancaster.

The incident was first reported around 2.40pm when a member of the public said a tipper lorry had collided with the bridge across Ermine Street which carries the trains between Sleaford and Grantham.

Structural engineers were sent to check the bridge and East Midlands Trains say in a statement at around 4pm: “The line has now fully reopened however our normal service is not expected to resume until around 6pm whilst we attempt to recover our advertised timetable.

“Our first train from Skegness will be the 6.14pm departure to Nottingham.”

Delay of 30-60 minutes were predicted.

Trains had been temporarily diverted via Lincoln and a rail replacement bus service was also put in place.