Trains disrupted by trees felled by storms for a second day near Sleaford

Storms have affected trains in and out of Sleaford twice in two days after trees blocked the line near Heckington today (Friday).

East Midlands Trains officials have stated that trains have been disrupted between Sleaford and Skegness due to multiple trees blocking the railway line in the Heckington area after this evening’s storm.

They stated earlier this evening: “This is still disrupting our trains on the Nottingham/Grantham/Skegness route.

“Both trees have been removed and the line is now open again

“Owing to the line being closed for some time some services will not run.”

Some services did continue to run:

The 5.30pm Skegness to Nottingham service was running 137 minutes late.

The 8.15pm Skegness to Nottingham service ran and the 9.02pm Skegness to Nottingham service was expected to run up to 60 minutes late.

The 8.48pm Lincoln to Boston service was also due to run

Tickets for today would be valid tomorrow if passengers were unabble to use them.

Passengers wishing a refund could contact East Midlands Trains via their website.

Train services were disrupted and delayed yesterday evening after a train hit a fallen tree on the line near Sleaford.

The tree had blown down due to the brief freak storm which passed through the area.

The 16.45 Nottingham to Skegness service struck a tree on departure from Sleaford, the tree got stuck under the train and it caused damage to the fuel tank.

Passengers were diverted to another service to continue their journeys but it had a knock on impact for the rest of the evening.

The train which struck the tree had been able to reverse back to Sleaford for passengers to board another train to take them to Skegness after the line reopened.