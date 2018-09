Trains to Peterborough from Sleaford have been cancelled due to an ‘operational incident’.

In a message about disruption to services put out at 4.15pm via its Twitter feed, East Midlands Trains stated: “Our trains between Peterborough and Spalding have had to be suspended this evening because of an operational incident earlier today.”

The train company went on to say: “We will be running a rail replacement bus service in place of the trains.”