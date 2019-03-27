Truck in collision with lorry on A17 Sleaford bypass

We are receiving reports of a collision on the A17 Sleaford bypass near Holdingham roundabout this afternoon (Wednesday).

The collision occurred at around 2pm and one passing motorist told the Standard: “It appears to be a van that has collided with the bridge structure.”

Later reports confirmed it was a smash involving a green pick up truck and a low-loader lorry on the westbound carriageway. The truck then hit the central crash barrier. It is unknown yet if anyone has been seriously injured.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were on the scene and the air ambulance also landed in a nearby field to allow its medics to provide assistance.

The road was blocked in that direction but has since been re-opened in the last few minutes.

This would be the pedestrian and cycle path bridge spanning the A17 linking Leasingham and Sleaford.

Emergency crews on the scene of the collision at Holdingham. EMN-190327-152550001

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision at the Holdingham roundabout today at 2.12pm. The A17 was completely closed and diversions were put in place at the A153 junction. Air ambulance was on scene.

“One person was taken to hospital via land ambulance for checks. The road is now partially open.”

Motorists are advised to expect delays while emergency services attend the scene.

A low loader lorry is also believed to have been involved in the collision at Holdingham on the A17. EMN-190327-152457001

Emergency crews working on the crashed pick up truck. The driver has already been removed and taken care of by ambulance crews. EMN-190327-152406001

Tailbacks on the A17 behind the collision at Holdingham. EMN-190327-152315001