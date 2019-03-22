Two car collision causes traffic delays on A17 at Cranwell

Emergency services have been on the scene of a collision involving two cars on the A17 at Cranwell this afternoon.

The collision was reported shortly after 4pm, partially blocking the road.

Firefighters from Sleaford were among those emergency services crews who attended.

The crew used absorbant granules to loak up leaking engine coolant and helped police officers push the damaged vehicles off the road.

The incident caused considerable traffic queues to back up as far as the turnings for North Rauceby and Leadenham.

There are no reports of any injuries to the occupants of the vehicles.