Two cars end up on their roofs in Sleaford area crashes on Saturday

Two busy roads were closed due collisions in the Sleaford area on Saturday where cars ended up on their roofs.

Two people were reported to have been injured in a collision on the B1191 which occurred at Martin Fen between Martin and Woodhall Spa around 10.15am

The road had to be closed for three hours while emergency services attended the scene where a car ended up on its roof.

The two people were taken to hospital as a precaution for injuries not thought serious.

A second single-vehicle collision saw another car end up on its roof, reported later in the day shortly before 5pm on the A15 at Aslackby.

There Lincolnshire Police said the road was again blocked as a result, just before the Temple Road junction and involved a Peugeot 207.

There were no serious injuries.