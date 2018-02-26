Two collisions on A17 in Heckington area over weekend

There have been two collisions on the A17 in the Heckington area in the last few days, according to emergency services reports.

On Saturday morning Sleaford firefighters were called to East Heckington at around 10.16am following a crash.

The crew used ‘zorb’ granules to soak up a quantity of oil spilled and made one vehicle safe.

○ In a more serious incident, two crews from Sleaford were called on Friday night to the A17 at Heckington when the road was blocked by a collision which, at first. appeared more serious.

According to a fire service spokesman, crews assisted ambulance crews to release a casualty from a crashed vehicle reported around 7.15pm. Police were also on the scene and confirmed the injuries turned out to be relatively minor.

Local woman Carla Brownlow later posted a message on the Heckington Facebook group thanking the emergency services and members of the public for their help.

She says: “I would like to thank all the emergency services for their help and also the members of the public that came to my aid. In particular a gentleman Karl and a lady who’s name I can’t remember.

“Thanks once again. It will be a slow recovery but I had a very lucky escape.”

She said she suffered a broken wrist, saying she was lucky it could have been much worse.

○ Emergency services were called to another collision on Friday evening around 8pm. This time it was on the B1190 at Potterhanworth.

Crews from Lincoln and metheringham attended and used hydraulic rescue gear and a Hilti saw to release a casualty.