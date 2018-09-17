Two cut free by firefighters after car crashes into ditch off A607

The A607 was closed and one person taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash yesterday (Sunday).

According to Lincolnshire Police, a Honda Jazz ran into a ditch on the A607 at Main Road, Syston, between Sleaford and Grantham, shortly before 12.30pm.

Fire crews from Sleaford and Grantham attended and used cutting equipment and glass saws to release two people from the vehicle.

One person was taken to hospital to be checked over

The road was closed and traffic diverted into Syston village and was re-opened by 2pm.