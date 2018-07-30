Two killed in horrific crash on A52 near Sleaford

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on the A52 near Sleaford yesterday, Sunday July 29.

Emergency services were called to the A52 at Swaton about 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon where two cars had collided, a white Ford Ranger and a blue Nissan Note.

Sadly, a man and a woman, both believed to be in their seventies and travelling in the Nissan, were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed they are not local to Lincolnshire.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the A52 at Swaton around 3.30pm on yesterday and saw either the white Ford Ranger or the blue Nissan Note before the collision or saw the collision itself to contact police on 101.

The road was re-opened about 11pm on Sunday evening.