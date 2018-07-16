Two motorcycles in collision at Holdingham

Two motorcycles were involved in a collision on the Holdingham Roundabout near Sleaford on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene reported at around 4.30pm, according to a fire service statement.

A Sleaford fire crew used absorbent granules to deal with a fuel spill from the bikes.

There were no injuries and firefighters from RAF Wittering also got involved after coming across the collision while returning from training at Waddington and assisted until Lincolnshire Police arrived on the scene.