Two vehicle collision blocks A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln

The A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln has been blocked in both directions this morning (Friday) following a two-vehicle collision near Boothby Graffoe.

The collision was first reported around 6.30am at the junction with the B1202 Metheringham Heath Lane, according to Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police say a Honda Civic and a Toyota SUV were involved, three people were injured but not thought to be seriously.The blockage was said to be causing traffic delays as vehicles on the morning rush hour built up heading between Lincoln and Sleaford, prompting police to advise motorists to avoid the area.

They will update when the road is clear.