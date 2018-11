The B1191 Moor Lane at Martin was said by police to be closed at about 4.30pm this afternoon (Monday) due to a traffic collision.

The incident was reported around 4pm and according to the AA traffic news involved two vehicles blocking the road in both directions.

Officers on scene were awaiting recovery of the vehicles and closed the road between Timberland Road and the B1189 around 5.30pm to enable the removal causing some queueing.

Traffic was being diverted via Timberland Road.