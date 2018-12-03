UPDATE: A15 still closed at Osbournby after ‘serious’ collision between pedestrian and a lorry

Lincolnshire Police say emergency services have headed out to a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry at Osbournby this afternoon.

The incident on the A15, close to the High Street in the village was called in to police at 4.43pm today (Monday).

A spokesman said: “The road has been closed and we would ask motorists to avoid the area.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 with incident reference number 290 of December 3.”

Eye witness reports say the road is still closed off at 6.44pm, with numerous police and ambulance vehicles in attendance.

An East Midlands Ambulance Spokesman added: “We received a call at 4.32pm to an incident on the High Street, Osbournby. The caller reported a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian. We sent two paramedics in fast response vehicles and a double crewed ambulance to the scene.”

The spokesman could give no further comment on the pedestrian’s condition.

This incident comes just days after another serious collision between a woman pedestrian in her eighties and a lorry on Southgate in Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police reported today that she is still in a serious condition after being rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.