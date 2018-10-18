UPDATE: Council says no to using cemetery for school drop zone

A proposal by the head of William Alvey Primary school to help ease congestion when parents drop their children off in the mornings has been rejected by Town Councillors.

Stephen Tapley had written to the council saying that he was talking to councils and land owners to look at all ways to improve the parking situation outside the school on Eastgate and suggested using the cemetery drive as an American style “kiss and drop” zone with the offer of compensation for any damage to the driveway. The council had previously closed the gates to the cemetery apart from for pedestrians at school start and finish times because of damage and disruption from parents parking there.

After much discussion the council on Wednesday night decided not to allow use of the cemetery drive. Clerk Kevin Martin told The Standard: “Councillors were sympathetic and acknowledge that increased enforcement nearby has added to the current issues.

“That said there are a number of safety concerns if the cemetery drive were to be used and for that reason councillors have said no to the request.

“The pedestrian access through the cemetery between East Road and Millfield Terrace is already well used by school children; plus the cemetery drive is not two car width all the way along its length and thus there are safety concerns on a number of fronts.

“The Town Council would however offer its support to the headteacher in his quest to find a solution.

“Two Lincolnshire County Councillors were present at the meeting and it is hoped they will take some of the messages given back to the highways authority.”

Mr Tapley says he completely understands their reasoning.. He said: “It sounds like they have given the suggestion proper consideration and I appreciate the fact that they at least thought about it. I know it was slightly contentious anyway. We will keep looking for parking solutions in an effort to ease congestion. Any ideas or suggestions are always welcome.”