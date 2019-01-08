UPDATE: Cyclist dies after collision with car at Leadenham

Police have reported that a cyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a car yesterday evening in Leadenham.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed in the last half hour that a 43-year-old man has died and a 36-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation following the incident.

Emergency services were called to the A607 at Leadenham near Troop's garage at about 5.30pm yesterday (Monday) where a black BMW car and a cyclist had been in collision.

Lincolnshire Police said the cyclist was seriously injured and taken to Queen's Medical Centre at Nottingham for treatment.

The road was re-opened at about 11pm.

A police spokesman added: "We are once again asking for anyone who was in the area before or about 5.30pm last evening and saw either the black BMW or the cyclist before the collision or saw the collision itself to contact 101 quoting incident 339 of January 7.