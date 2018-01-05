UPDATE: Driver is taken ill at the wheel and fells lamp post on A607 at Wellingore

A driver had a ‘medical episode’ at the wheel of his car and crashed into a street light, causing it to fall into the road.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman the driver was travelling on the A607 Cliff Road at Wellingore when they had a medical episode and was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Reports on the AA traffic website said the car collided with a street light, causing it to fall into the road, partially blocking the A607 between Main Street and Hall Street at about 1pm, but has since been recovered.

Traffic was able to get past slowly.