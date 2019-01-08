UPDATE - Man dies after serious collision involving two cars and a pedestrian in Heckington overnight

Police have announced that a 38-year-old man has died after a serious collision late last night (Monday) involving a car and a pedestrian in Heckington.

Emergency services were called to the B1394 Hale Road, Heckington at about 9.45pm where police say a pedestrian had been in collision with a car. They have confirmed the 38-year-old man's death in the last half hour.

A force spokesman says: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area about that time and saw either the pedestrian or a silver Hyundai Comfort or a black VW Passatt prior to the collision or the collision itself."

Call 101 and quote incident 437 of yesterday if you can assist.

The road is still closed both ways between New Street and Millview Road, although traffic is said to be coping well.

Highways officials have been on the scene this morning to clear up debris from the scene, according to AA traffic reports, however there has been outcry and police have been called after impatient drivers allegedly pushed road closure signs aside and mounted pavements in an effort to get down the road regardless.